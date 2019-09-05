Pakistan prepared to give enemy fullest possible response: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistani nation was fully alive to any kind of misadventure by the enemy and was prepared to give the enemy the fullest possible response

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Pakistani nation was fully alive to any kind of misadventure by the enemy and was prepared to give the enemy the fullest possible response.

"I have informed the world that Pakistan does not want war, but at the same time, Pakistan cannot remain oblivious to the challenges posed to its security and integrity. We are prepared to give the enemy the fullest possible response," the prime minister said in his message to the nation on Defence and Martyrs Day being observed on Friday.

He said that the armed forces, the Pakistani nation, the political leadership, both the houses of Parliament, the mainstream and social media all were in one voice against India's illegal, unilateral, reckless and coercive attempt to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Kashmir.

He said September 6, the Defence Day of Pakistan, stood out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of unity, indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers.

He said the Pakistani soldiers, on this day, years ago, had proved to the world that the country's defence was unassailable and the valiant armed forces were ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland.

In the 1965 war, the valour of our armed forces and the spirit of the people presented a true picture of oneness and coordination, discipline and perseverance.

"Both the people and the men in uniform proved that it's not the size that matters but what matters the most is the courage and devotion to duty," the prime minister remarked while paying compliments to the brave forces who have ensured the safety and security of the motherland in all testing times and offered exemplary sacrifices in the pursuance of peace.

"Our shuhada and ghazi are our heroes and the nation owes them gratitude and respect. I salute the gallant sons of soil who laid down their lives while defending Pakistan, and pay respect to their families for unparalleled sacrifices they rendered for our tomorrow," the prime minister said.

He said even today, Pakistan was facing a similar situation with the enemy once again showing aggressive postures on the Line of Control and had unleashed reign of terror on innocent and unarmed people of the Occupied Valley after changing the status of Kashmir by abolishing Articles 370 and 35-A in violation of the UN Charter.

He said for Pakistan, Kashmir stood as its jugular vein and altering its status posed challenges to Pakistan's security and integrity.

"The fascist government is hell bent upon suppressing the Kashmiri people's just struggle against India's illegitimate occupation, denying them their right to self-determination permissible under the UN Resolutions," the prime minister said.

Besides, he said the Muslims across India faced detention camps and cancellation of citizenship because of the Hindutva ideology.

He told the nation that he had called upon the world community to take note of the doctrine of hate and genocide and push India to stop it forthwith.

He also urged upon the international community to seriously consider the safety and security of India's nuclear arsenal that was in the control of a racist and Hindu supremacist government because this was an issue that impacted not just the South Asian region but the whole world.

Prime Minister Imran said Pakistan had launched a proactive diplomatic activity in the world capitals as well as in the UN to expose the true face of today's radicalized India.

"Failing, the world community will be responsible for the catastrophic aftermath. We will never leave our Kashmiri brethren alone, come what may; we will continue our moral, political and diplomatic support for their inalienable right to self-determination within the framework of UN resolutions," the prime minister resolved.

He said he had full confidence in his valiant armed forces which were capable enough of giving befitting response to any kind of aggression by the enemy.

He said Pakistan had already displayed a very high standard of professionalism in the recent past and it continued to do so when challenged.

"While remembering today the 1965 War heroes, we pay homage to our shuhada and ghazi and draw inspiration from their iconic acts of valour and sacrifices," he said.

Under the same September Spirit, the prime minister said the nation and the armed forces were determined to defend every inch of the motherland and safeguard the security and sovereignty of Pakistan at all costs.

