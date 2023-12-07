Pakistan prepares to showcase talent at Expo in Riyadh: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Under the Chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Jawad Sohrab Malik, an important meeting on Thursday was convened to discuss the active participation of the Pakistan in the upcoming Human Resource and Labor Services Expo in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Through Expo which is scheduled to take place from December 24 to December 27, Pakistan aims to showcase its rich pool of talent and human resources on a global platform, said a press release issued here.

Pakistan will host a dedicated pavilion, highlighting the skills and capabilities of its workforce in that regard, the press release added.

The said meeting was attended by Joint Secretary (Emigration), Managing Director, Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), Director General (BE & OE), and Community Welfare Attachés in Saudi Arabia.

The discussions centered around the meticulous arrangements required for the successful setup and operation of the Pakistani pavilion at the expo.

The Primary objective of Pakistan's pavilion and active participation in the expo is to amplify employment opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

By showcasing the diverse skills and talents of Pakistani professionals, the pavilion will aim to attract potential employers and collaborators, fostering stronger economic ties between the two nations.

The SAPM expressed his commitment to ensuring that the pavilion would serve as a strategic platform to connect Pakistani job seekers with opportunities in Saudi Arabia.

The government's engagement in such expos underscored its dedication to enhancing the employment landscape for overseas Pakistanis, he added.

As preparations are underway, the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis is optimistic about the positive impact, the expo will have on promoting Pakistan's human resources at an international level.

The participation of the government in this significant event reflects its proactive approach towards creating pathways for employment and collaboration on a global scale.