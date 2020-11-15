Pakistan presented evidences of Indian state terrorism to world community: Moeed Yusuf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yousaf on Saturday said Pakistan had provided concrete and irrefutable evidences to the world community about India's state sponsored terrorism inside Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that documentary, audio recordings, financial & material support and other evidences of India's direct involvement in terrorism have been presented to the world.

Dr Moeed said world cannot ignore this reality now and must force India to verifiably stop its terrorism.

India's friendly countries should also open their eyes and see the evidences of India's state sponsored terrorism, he added.

He said we know how to defend ourselves and will continue to do so.