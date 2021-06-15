Pakistan presenting its strong narrative before world: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan had been presenting its viewpoint before the world in a solid manner through public diplomacy to disseminate its effective narrative.

Chairing a meeting over the issue of promotion of public diplomacy as desired by the prime minister, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister stressed upon efficient public diplomacy to highlight the present government's priorities and successes.

The meeting was attended by PM's Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other senior officials.

Qureshi said besides reiterating Pakistan's stance over different global and regional affairs, they would have to highlight before the world, the government's focus on economic priority.

He further said they had been making the officers cognizant of different areas of public diplomacy along with traditional diplomatic norms.

In this connection, he said, the Strategic Communication Division at the Foreign Office had been playing an active and efficient role.

The foreign minister said the coronavirus pandemic, on one hand, brought challenges, but on the other, also provided a new mechanism for communication through different modes of public and digital diplomacy.

During the meeting, it was agreed upon to formulate a comprehensive strategy to the present government's narrative on different important regional and global issues.