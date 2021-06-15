UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Presenting Its Strong Narrative Before World: FM

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 11:10 PM

Pakistan presenting its strong narrative before world: FM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Tuesday said Pakistan had been presenting its viewpoint before the world in a solid manner through public diplomacy to disseminate its effective narrative.

Chairing a meeting over the issue of promotion of public diplomacy as desired by the prime minister, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the minister stressed upon efficient public diplomacy to highlight the present government's priorities and successes.

The meeting was attended by PM's Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, PM's Special Assistant on National Security Moeed Yousaf, Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and other senior officials.

Qureshi said besides reiterating Pakistan's stance over different global and regional affairs, they would have to highlight before the world, the government's focus on economic priority.

He further said they had been making the officers cognizant of different areas of public diplomacy along with traditional diplomatic norms.

In this connection, he said, the Strategic Communication Division at the Foreign Office had been playing an active and efficient role.

The foreign minister said the coronavirus pandemic, on one hand, brought challenges, but on the other, also provided a new mechanism for communication through different modes of public and digital diplomacy.

During the meeting, it was agreed upon to formulate a comprehensive strategy to the present government's narrative on different important regional and global issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister World Foreign Office Commerce Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today PSL 6 Match 24 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Za ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC’s 1,000th meetin ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Police, municipality team up to enforce law ..

26 minutes ago

Youth killed over property dispute; bargain-dealer ..

3 minutes ago

RPOs directed to complete inspection of police sta ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan Home Minister, Chief Secretary visit K ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.