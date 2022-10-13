UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Presents Resolution To Establish Global Fund To Combat Climate Change

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2022 | 09:31 PM

Pakistani parliamentary delegation presented the resolution at the General Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for the establishment of a global fund for the rehabilitation of flood victims and combating climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistani parliamentary delegation presented the resolution at the General Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) for the establishment of a global fund for the rehabilitation of flood victims and combating climate change.

The resolution was presented by Senator Farooq H. Naik at the 145th General Assembly of the IPU is being held in Kigali (Rwanda), said a news release received here.

Delegations from 178 parliaments around the world are participating in the meeting.

Senator Farooq H. Naik briefed the participants about the devastation caused by the recent devastating floods in Pakistan.

He also appealed to the participants of the meeting to support the Pakistani resolution.

He said if the resolution is approved, it would pave the way for the establishment of a global fund to deal with climate change. The release of funds will help developing countries deal with climate change.

The Pakistani parliamentary delegation also met the delegations of the member countries of IPU at Rawanda and appealed for support to the resolution presented in the General Assembly session of IPU.

