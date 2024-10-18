Pakistan Presents Second Periodic Report On ICCPR
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan has presented its Second Periodic Report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) to the United Nations Human Rights Committee during its 142nd session in Geneva on October 17-18.
The review process, which was broadcast live on UN Web tv, was accessible to the public, member states, and civil society organizations, allowing global audiences to observe the proceedings.
The Pakistani delegation, led by Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, included key officials such as Malik Ahmed Bherth, Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Punjab; Allah Dino Khowaja, Secretary of Human Rights; and Muhammad Arshad, Director General (IC).
The Human Rights Committee, composed of 18 independent experts, had earlier issued a "List of Issues" that highlighted specific issues including gender equality, access to justice, and refugee repatriation among others.
The dialogue focused on these specific issues, with Pakistan's delegation presenting a comprehensive overview of the country’s legislative, administrative, and institutional measures aimed at safeguarding and promoting civil and political rights in line with the ICCPR. These initiatives reflect Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to the rights enshrined in the Covenant.
The Committee acknowledged Pakistan’s significant efforts and noted that the country's engagement with the UN Human Rights system is a testament to its dedication to advancing human rights. The Committee commended the multiple steps taken by Pakistan to enhance the protection of civil and political rights.
This session underscores Pakistan’s active participation in the international human rights dialogue and its commitment in this regard.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Kundi remembers Oct 18 Karsaz tragedy; pays tribute to martyrs2 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held; 12 kg hashish recovered2 minutes ago
-
MNSUA decides to launch Manahil Shaheed Scholarship12 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson issues Rs1 lakh fine notice to University of Gujrat12 minutes ago
-
Police intestify snap checking in DIKhan22 minutes ago
-
Hassan pays tribute to martyrs on anniversary of Karsaz tragedy22 minutes ago
-
Minister orders district administrations to monitor outsourcing model of sanitation22 minutes ago
-
Students delegation visits NAB Lahore offices22 minutes ago
-
President stresses mass awareness, collective efforts to reduce mortality rate of breast cancer22 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms support to Palestine, Lebanon people; calls for donations to relief fund22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting to discuss revenue collection, administrative issues32 minutes ago
-
DC for creating awareness for prevention of dengue32 minutes ago