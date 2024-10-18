Open Menu

Pakistan Presents Second Periodic Report On ICCPR

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Pakistan presents Second Periodic Report on ICCPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan has presented its Second Periodic Report on the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) to the United Nations Human Rights Committee during its 142nd session in Geneva on October 17-18.

The review process, which was broadcast live on UN Web tv, was accessible to the public, member states, and civil society organizations, allowing global audiences to observe the proceedings.

The Pakistani delegation, led by Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, included key officials such as Malik Ahmed Bherth, Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs, Punjab; Allah Dino Khowaja, Secretary of Human Rights; and Muhammad Arshad, Director General (IC).

The Human Rights Committee, composed of 18 independent experts, had earlier issued a "List of Issues" that highlighted specific issues including gender equality, access to justice, and refugee repatriation among others.

The dialogue focused on these specific issues, with Pakistan's delegation presenting a comprehensive overview of the country’s legislative, administrative, and institutional measures aimed at safeguarding and promoting civil and political rights in line with the ICCPR. These initiatives reflect Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to the rights enshrined in the Covenant.

The Committee acknowledged Pakistan’s significant efforts and noted that the country's engagement with the UN Human Rights system is a testament to its dedication to advancing human rights. The Committee commended the multiple steps taken by Pakistan to enhance the protection of civil and political rights.

This session underscores Pakistan’s active participation in the international human rights dialogue and its commitment in this regard.

