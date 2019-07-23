UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Prime Minister Says He Plans To Meet Taliban To Facilitate Afghan Peace Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:41 PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Says He Plans to Meet Taliban to Facilitate Afghan Peace Talks

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he will soon meet with representatives of the Taliban to facilitate the ongoing Afghan peace talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he will soon meet with representatives of the Taliban to facilitate the ongoing Afghan peace talks.

"Now, when I go back ... I will meet the Taliban, and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government," Khan said during a discussion hosted by the United States Institute of Peace in Washington.

