Pakistan Prime Minister Says He Plans to Meet Taliban to Facilitate Afghan Peace Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Pakistani Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he will soon meet with representatives of the Taliban to facilitate the ongoing Afghan peace talks.

"Now, when I go back ... I will meet the Taliban, and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government," Khan said during a discussion hosted by the United States Institute of Peace in Washington.