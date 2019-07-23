Pakistan Prime Minister Says He Plans to Meet Taliban to Facilitate Afghan Peace Talks

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 09:41 PM
Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday that he will soon meet with representatives of the Taliban to facilitate the ongoing Afghan peace talks
"Now, when I go back ... I will meet the Taliban, and I will try my best to get them to talk to the Afghan government," Khan said during a discussion hosted by the United States Institute of Peace in Washington.