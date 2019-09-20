Pakistan Prime Minister to use UNGA speech to expose situation in IOJK, highlight Indian atrocities: UK Paper

Prime Minister Imran Khan will use his address in the upcoming UN General Assembly session to highlight Indian atrocities in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and expose the situation in a "direct and forthright" manner

"Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan, is to follow a speech by his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, at the United Nations general assembly by accusing him of being complicit in the torture and mass detention of protesters in India-administered Kashmir", said a report carried by The Guardian, a British Daily.

The Guardian quoted President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Sardar Masood Khan as telling the newspaper during a visit to Brussels that the Indian government were "congenital liars" and suggested that there was a danger of India arranging a "false flag" terror attack in Kashmir to justify its actions.

He said: "The situation is as bad as it was, it is in fact deteriorating. The Indians are trying to put a spin on what is happening there and mislead the world that everything is normal and I can tell you that everything is not normal. People have been protesting and they have been hiding these protests." By coincidence, the leaders of India and Pakistan are both scheduled to address the UN next Friday afternoon.

"We would of course highlight the ongoing atrocities in Kashmir and the responsibility of the international community to avoid a genocide there," he said.

"To be very candid: there is terrorism but this is from the Indian side. Nine hundred thousand troops brutalised the people of Jammu Kashmir. I call it terrorism and it is being practised by the indian state apparatus." Sardar Masood Khan, Pakistan's former permanent representative to the United Nations who now acts as president of the Pakistani-administered Azad Kashmir, said his government believed as many as 10,000 people had been detained by Indian security forces since Modi's government revoked the region's autonomy by abrogating article 370 of the constitution.

Khan said: "These detainees include children, young men, and people of all ages, and people from all walks of life. They have been tortured. There is a BBC documentary with evidence: people have been beaten up in detention, beaten up with sticks and cables and excessive force has been used against them. And some of the witnesses have said in testimony to the BBC and other news outlets, that they would lose their consciousness and police officers would then use electric shocks to revive them.

"It is not hearsay, it is not rumour. Despite all the restrictions, the [internet] blackout, the international media has managed to establish a pattern of gross and consistent violation of human rights and systematic torture."India's supreme court ordered the country's government on Monday to restore normal life in Kashmir as soon as possible.