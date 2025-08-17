Pakistan prioritized climate resilience as cloudburst incidents rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Climate Specialist Junaid Yameen on Sunday said that Pakistan is witnessing an increase in cloudburst incidents, particularly in sensitive regions.

Talking to a private news channel, he connected this trend to broader climate change impacts and noted that proactive measures can significantly reduce risks.

Cloudbursts are powerful weather events characterized by heavy rainfall in a short period, which can lead to flash floods, landslides, and challenges for agriculture and infrastructure, he said.

He encouraged the public to remain mindful during the season, suggesting limited travel to mountainous areas and the adoption of precautionary steps to ensure community safety.

He pointed out that cloudbursts are a global phenomenon, affecting many mountainous regions worldwide, and serve as a reminder for countries to invest in long-term resilience.

He called for strengthening early warning systems, building climate-resilient infrastructure, and embedding environmental planning into national development strategies.