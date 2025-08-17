Open Menu

Pakistan Prioritized Climate Resilience As Cloudburst Incidents Rise

Muhammad Irfan Published August 17, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Pakistan prioritized climate resilience as cloudburst incidents rise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Climate Specialist Junaid Yameen on Sunday said that Pakistan is witnessing an increase in cloudburst incidents, particularly in sensitive regions.

Talking to a private news channel, he connected this trend to broader climate change impacts and noted that proactive measures can significantly reduce risks.

Cloudbursts are powerful weather events characterized by heavy rainfall in a short period, which can lead to flash floods, landslides, and challenges for agriculture and infrastructure, he said.

He encouraged the public to remain mindful during the season, suggesting limited travel to mountainous areas and the adoption of precautionary steps to ensure community safety.

He pointed out that cloudbursts are a global phenomenon, affecting many mountainous regions worldwide, and serve as a reminder for countries to invest in long-term resilience.

He called for strengthening early warning systems, building climate-resilient infrastructure, and embedding environmental planning into national development strategies.

Recent Stories

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

IGCF 2025 launches 'Global PR Challenge'

3 hours ago
 UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 73rd airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities wit ..

UAE Chambers explores investment opportunities with Mali

4 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Algeria, conveys condolences over victims of bus c ..

4 hours ago
 UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

UFC 319: Chimaev wins middleweight championship

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

5 hours ago
Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

5 hours ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

6 hours ago

6 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

8 hours ago
 GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan