Pakistan procured 17 mln doses out of total 21.13 mln Covid-19 vaccine jabs received, NCOC told

(@FahadShabbir)

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was apprised that the country so far had received 21.13 million doses of different types of Covid-19 vaccines out of which over 17 million doses were procured on payment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday was apprised that the country so far had received 21.13 million doses of different types of Covid-19 vaccines out of which over 17 million doses were procured on payment.

This was briefed during the NCOC Session, chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan held here.

The Forum discussed roll out plan of three million doses of SinoVac vaccine arrived today from China through procurement Plan for the month of June.

Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti briefed the Forum on efforts put in for procurement plan of vaccines out of allotted budget of US $ 1.

2 billions.

The Forum expressed satisfaction on the availability of vaccine in the country.

It was also once again reiterated that all federating units could procure vaccine at their end.

The Forum expressed concerns over rising positivity of disease in GB and emphasised on stringent implementation of Standard Operating Procedures with regards to tourism in Northern region of the country.

It was reiterated that federating units have the discretion of planning summer holidays in their respective education institutions.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister for health Dr Faisal Sultan and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti also attended the session.