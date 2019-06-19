Pakistan produces around 14000 PhD scholars during last ten years

Pakistan had produced a total number of 14,151 PhD male and female scholars in different disciplines during the last ten years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan had produced a total number of 14,151 PhD male and female scholars in different disciplines during the last ten years.

These scholars had completed their studies both in national and international higher educational institutions.

According to the official documents, a total of 11,991students had completed their PhD degrees from local universities during the last ten years.

Out of the said above total number of scholars, around 7997 were male while 3994 female had also taken PhD degrees, the document said.

It further highlighted that the province wise break up was including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) 66, Balochistan 54, Federal 3024, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 3, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) 1544, Punjab 5000 and 2300 students from the Sindh had achieved the task of getting maximum education in higher education.

However, the document further stated that the number of scholars who completed their PhD qualification in foreign universities during last ten years was 2160. Out of the total, the number of male students was 1760 while 393 female had also completed their PhD's in international higher educational institutions, it added.

The province wise data of the foreign PhD's scholars during last ten years was as under; AJK 40, Balochistan 91, FATA/GB 21, KP 495, Punjab/ICT 1019 and Sindh 494.

Out of the total number of PhD scholars who completed their studies in foreign universities, around 153 scholars took PhD degree in Agriculture and Veterinary Sciences, 59 in Arts and Humanities, 284 in Biological and Medical Sciences, 91 in business Education, 882 in Engineering and Technology, 422 in Physics Sciences and 260 in Social Sciences.