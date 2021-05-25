UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Produces First Batch Of 'PakVac' Covid-19 Vaccine

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 11 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:07 PM

Pakistan produces first batch of 'PakVac' Covid-19 vaccine

National Institute of Health says the locally produced vaccine will be available for administration to the citizens by the end of May.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully a great milestone of locally producing the first batch of China’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Cansino.

In a statement, NIH claimed that the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month.

A total of 124,000 CanSino jabs have been produced with China’s support and they will be rolled out in local packaging.

The locally-produced Covid-19 Chinese vaccine was named as ‘PakVac’.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan congratulated the NIH Pak team and its leadership for “successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the CansSno vaccine.

“Congratulations to the NIH Pak team and its leadership for successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the Cansino vaccine with the help of Cansino Bio Inc.”

“The product has passed the rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our vaccine supply line,” he added.

The health ministry said that the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine was being processed at the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) plant and national control Lab for Biologicals of the DRAP will finally check the vaccine and give a final approval regarding its use in the upcoming days.

Related Topics

China Twitter From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Jordanian King on Indepen ..

3 minutes ago

The Performance King, realme 7i with 64 MP AI Quad ..

3 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 16 ..

5 minutes ago

Islamabad police recover looted items worth Rs. 16 ..

37 minutes ago

Kuala Lumpur trains collision leaves over 200 pass ..

45 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 92 more lives over last 24 hours i ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.