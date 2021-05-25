Pakistan produces first batch of 'PakVac' Covid-19 vaccine

(@fidahassanain)

National Institute of Health says the locally produced vaccine will be available for administration to the citizens by the end of May.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2021) National Institute of Health (NIH) has successfully a great milestone of locally producing the first batch of China’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine Cansino.

In a statement, NIH claimed that the first batch of China’s single-dose CanSino COVID-19 vaccine would be available for administration to the citizens by the end of this month.

A total of 124,000 CanSino jabs have been produced with China’s support and they will be rolled out in local packaging.

The locally-produced Covid-19 Chinese vaccine was named as ‘PakVac’.

Taking to Twitter, the SAPM on Health Dr Faisal Sultan congratulated the NIH Pak team and its leadership for “successful fill/finish (from concentrate) of the CansSno vaccine.

“The product has passed the rigorous internal QA testing. An imp step to help in our vaccine supply line,” he added.

The health ministry said that the first batch of bulk CanSino vaccine was being processed at the National Institute of Health’s (NIH) plant and national control Lab for Biologicals of the DRAP will finally check the vaccine and give a final approval regarding its use in the upcoming days.