Open Menu

Pakistan Produces One Of Best Quality Of Rice : Gilani

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan produces one of best quality of rice : Gilani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Thursday said that Pakistan produces one of the best quality of rice and there is a need to explore new markets to enhance our rice export and contribute to the economy of the country.

He expressed these views in meeting with representatives of Rice Exports Association of Pakistan (REAP).

He said that huge population is reliant on agriculture an there is need to provide more conducive environment to boost the agriculture sector.

Chairman Senate further observed that Pakistan can earn a lot from the rice export and there is need to address those issues impeding rice export.

He also underline the need for more research and development to enhance quality of the product. Chairman Senate assured his cooperation in overcoming the problems being faced by REAP.

Earlier, representatives of REAP informed the Chairman Senate about the overall exports of rice and the problems faced by the exporters.

Recent Stories

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

28 minutes ago
 BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

1 hour ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

1 hour ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

1 hour ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

1 hour ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

2 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce explores ways to enhance private sector growth

2 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mu ..

Sultan bin Ahmed lays foundation for Al Reeh Al Mursalah Village

2 hours ago
 Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attra ..

Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction for September attracts bids worth AED5.1 billion

2 hours ago
 European polished diamonds escape US import tariff ..

European polished diamonds escape US import tariffs

2 hours ago
 National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy ..

National Library and Archives joins Saudi Embassy in celebrating Kingdom’s Nat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan