Pakistan Produces One Of Best Quality Of Rice : Gilani
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani Thursday said that Pakistan produces one of the best quality of rice and there is a need to explore new markets to enhance our rice export and contribute to the economy of the country.
He expressed these views in meeting with representatives of Rice Exports Association of Pakistan (REAP).
He said that huge population is reliant on agriculture an there is need to provide more conducive environment to boost the agriculture sector.
Chairman Senate further observed that Pakistan can earn a lot from the rice export and there is need to address those issues impeding rice export.
He also underline the need for more research and development to enhance quality of the product. Chairman Senate assured his cooperation in overcoming the problems being faced by REAP.
Earlier, representatives of REAP informed the Chairman Senate about the overall exports of rice and the problems faced by the exporters.
