Pakistan progressing under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif: Mrtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan was progressing towards prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of his constituency at his residence.

The minister said, "We will fulfill all of our election promises, all sui gas provision projects those were started during my previous tenure were capped by the PTI-led government and would be started soon."He said that the top priority of the PML-N government was to serve and facilitate the masses during this critical time, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over during a crucial period to bring the country back on track.

The minister said that in upcoming general elections, PML-N would win not only in the provinces but also would form the federal government.