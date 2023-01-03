UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Progressing Under Leadership Of Shehbaz Sharif: Mrtaza Abbassi

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Pakistan progressing under leadership of Shehbaz Sharif: Mrtaza Abbassi

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Tuesday said that Pakistan was progressing towards prosperity under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He expressed these views while talking to the delegations of his constituency at his residence.

The minister said, "We will fulfill all of our election promises, all sui gas provision projects those were started during my previous tenure were capped by the PTI-led government and would be started soon."He said that the top priority of the PML-N government was to serve and facilitate the masses during this critical time, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took over during a crucial period to bring the country back on track.

The minister said that in upcoming general elections, PML-N would win not only in the provinces but also would form the federal government.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Sui Gas Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz All Government Top

Recent Stories

vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Colo ..

Vivo Launches V25 5G and V25e with The Latest Color Changing Glass and Powerful ..

21 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Org ..

Najam Sethi approves revival of Depts/Services Organisations, Regions and Distri ..

2 hours ago
 Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough econom ..

Mini-budget on cards as country faces tough economic situation

2 hours ago
 Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja A ..

Afghan soil being used against Pakistan: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrori ..

PM vows to adopt zero tolerance policy for terrorists challenging country's writ

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.