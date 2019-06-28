UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Prolongs Airspace Ban For Commercial Indian Aircraft Until July 12 - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 04:55 PM

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has prolonged its ban on the use of the country's airspace by Indian commercial aircraft until July 12, local media reported, citing the body

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has prolonged its ban on the use of the country's airspace by Indian commercial aircraft until July 12, local media reported, citing the body.

The restriction was initially imposed in February and has been repeatedly extended ever since. The most recent extension expires on Sunday, the Samaa broadcaster reported on Thursday.

The ban was introduced after the Pakistani military shot down two Indian military jets that had crossed the Line of Control, separating the Indian and Pakistani parts of the disputed Kashmir region.

Prior to that, the Indian Air Force also carried out an airstrike against what it claimed to be a camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist group located on the Pakistani side of Kashmir in retaliation for an attack on an Indian paramilitary convoy.

