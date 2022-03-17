UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Proponent Of Resolution Against Islamophobia: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Pakistan proponent of resolution against Islamophobia: Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi

Prime Minister's Special Representative (PMSR) for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said Pakistan was proponent of the resolution adopted by the United Nations against Islamophobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Special Representative (PMSR) for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi Thursday said Pakistan was proponent of the resolution adopted by the United Nations against Islamophobia.

Addressing a press conference here, Ashrafi who is also the chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council said adopting resolution and designating March 15 as 'International Day to Combat Islamophobia' was a big victory not only for Pakistan but the entire Muslim world.

Shedding light on the background of the resolution, he said it was the result of Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts made at the international forms against Islamophobia.

In that regard, he said the nation was celebrating Thanksgiving Day on Friday.

The PMSR said it was the time to take practical steps to cope with this menace on permanent basis.

Defining Islamophobia in simple words, he said banning Hijab, disrespecting beard and linking islam with extremism and terrorism was a few examples of the Islamophobia.

He said he was thankful to all those countries which supported Pakistan's stance and favored the resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations.

Brushing aside a rumor, Ashrafi said no country had refused the invitation for taking part in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's foreign ministers summit scheduled to be kick start from March 22 here in Islamabad.

He urged the media to play a responsible role as it was a collective responsibility of all of us to make this historic event a success story.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister World United Nations Middle East March Muslim Media Event All From

Recent Stories

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistica ..

Rapid growth cannot be imagined without statistical data: UAF VC

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence coopera ..

Pakistan, Nigeria agree to promote defence cooperation

5 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lays foundation stone of 1000-bedded General ..

5 minutes ago
 Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakist ..

Sarwar proposes reserved seats for overseas Pakistanis in NA

5 minutes ago
 Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impe ..

Govt will not take unconstitutional action to impede no-trust move: Asad Umar

5 minutes ago
 PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: ..

PEC to open new avenues of business opportunities: FCCI Chief

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>