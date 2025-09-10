Pakistan Proposes "Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group" To Strengthen Ties
Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2025 | 11:18 PM
In a bid to bolster diplomatic and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Canada, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry has proposed the creation of a "Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group"
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) In a bid to bolster diplomatic and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Canada, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry has proposed the creation of a "Canadian Parliamentary Friendship Group".
The initiative was presented during a high-level briefing session of the Pakistan-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group at Parliament House on Wednesday.
Danyal Chaudhry emphasized the strategic importance of institutionalizing parliamentary cooperation, stating that the proposed group would serve as a vital bridge between the two nations.
He outlined comprehensive proposals, including establishing a facilitation desk for Pakistani students in Canada, enhancing sports and educational exchange programs, and joint health initiatives.
Pakistan's High Commissioner to Canada, Muhammad Saleem, welcomed the proposal, noting it would help address trade challenges and unlock new investment opportunities.
The session concluded with discussions on developing an action plan to enhance inter-parliamentary exchanges, boost trade and investment, and explore new cooperation avenues in education, technology, and healthcare.
Recent Stories
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate act ..
Uzbekistan airways to increase flights on “Tashkent–Islamabad” route
Pakistan’s handicrafts show certain potential in Chinese market
CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural area ..
All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan
Banking sector performed steadily, maintained adequate buffers: says SBP in Mid- ..
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee
One killed, one injured in Khyber area
Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar
Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases
SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School
Experts discuss legal frameworks for AI, cybersecurity at IGCF 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Bushra Jameel for immediate action against heinous ..6 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti lauds role of International Depts for poverty alleviation in rural areas6 minutes ago
-
All necessary help being provided to flood-affected people: Rana Ihsan6 minutes ago
-
ACSD Zahid chairs meeting of GDA Housing Scheme Committee10 minutes ago
-
One killed, one injured in Khyber area10 minutes ago
-
Bolo campaign being launched to counter terrorism, extremism: Tarar10 minutes ago
-
Senate panel constitute sub-committee to review unauthorized PECA cases10 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations stresses modern teaching methods at Police Educator School10 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, DC work tirelessly to support flood victims6 minutes ago
-
Naveed Qamar reviews Malakatiar HP Bund, stresses emergency preparedness amid rising Indus water lev ..6 minutes ago
-
PMYP to train 2 million young people in disaster risk management: Rana Mashhood6 minutes ago
-
ECP declares Rana Sanaullah winner of Punjab Senate by-election6 minutes ago