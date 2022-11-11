Pakistan Proposes Holding Next Ministerial Meeting With Russia on Jan 18-20 - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) Pakistan has proposed holding the next intergovernmental commission meeting with Russia from January 18-20, the head of the Pakistani trade mission to Russia told Sputnik.

"Pakistan has given tentative dates of 18-20 January. It will be held in Islamabad this time," Muhammad Shaukat Hayat said.

The commission last met in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in November 2021 to discuss issues of economic cooperation between Russia and the south Asian nation.

The Russian Energy Ministry, whose chief co-chaired the latest meeting together with the Pakistani economy minister, said last month that the commission would meet provisionally in early 2023. The ministry is involved in talks with Pakistanis on building a pipeline that would bring Russian gas to Pakistan's north from the port of Karachi.