UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Proposes Norway Establishment Of JEC, Negotiations On Investment Treaty

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:14 AM

Pakistan proposes Norway establishment of JEC, negotiations on investment treaty

Pakistan has proposed the establishment of Pakistan-Norway Joint Economic (JEC) Commission as well as the initiation of negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan has proposed the establishment of Pakistan-Norway Joint Economic (JEC) Commission as well as the initiation of negotiations on a bilateral investment treaty between the two countries.

The proposal was given during the 11th Round of Pakistan-Norway Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) held in Oslo on Monday.

The Pakistan side was led by Additional Secretary (Europe), Dr. Muhammad Tariq, while the Norwegian delegation was headed by Vebj�rn Dysvik, Director General, Department for Regional Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ambassador Babar Amin also participated in the meeting, a press release issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday said.

The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and discussed opportunities for further cooperation, especially in the spheres of trade and investment, energy, education, parliamentary exchanges, health and global pandemics, culture and enhancement of people-to-people contacts.

Additional Secretary (Europe) apprised the Norwegian side of the government's shift from geopolitics to geo-economics.

He invited Norwegian companies to benefit from Pakistan's investor friendly policies, particularly in clean and green energy, climate change, and agriculture.

The Norwegian side was apprised of efforts being undertaken by Pakistan for bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

He emphasized that the international community should assist the Afghan people in averting a humanitarian crisis.

The Norwegian side appreciated Pakistan's assistance in the evacuation of Norwegian nationals from Afghanistan and expressed gratitude for acceding to Norway's request for allowing additional diplomats to be based in Islamabad to look after the Afghan affairs.

Dr. Tariq briefed his Norwegian counterpart on the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and the Indian government's unilateral actions to alter its demographic structure.

He hoped that Norway would use its good offices to put pressure on India to reverse the illegitimate Indian actions and take appropriate steps to stop the human rights violations in IIOJK.

The two delegations expressed satisfaction with their cooperation at international fora including the United Nations, and resolved to continue their mutual support.

Additional Secretary also called on Henrik Thune, State Secretary of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

They discussed matters of mutual interest and cooperation on regional and international issues. The Additional Secretary highlighted atrocities perpetrated by Indian security forces in IIOJK.

Dr. Tariq also called on Ms. Ine Eriksen S�reide, President of Norwegian Parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

The Additional Secretary underlined the importance of enhanced bilateral and parliamentary cooperation.

He shared Pakistan's perspective on Afghanistan and the human rights situation in IIOJK.

Dr. Tariq invited Mr. Thune and Ms. S�reide to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan and Norway share longstanding, cooperative relations, both at bilateral and multilateral levels.

A sizable Pakistani community resides in Norway and positively contributes to its society. Norway is one of the leading investors in Pakistan.

The next round of the Pakistan-Norway BPC will be held in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Islamabad United Nations Education Europe Parliament Agriculture Norway Visit Jammu Oslo From Government Share

Recent Stories

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

31 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

31 minutes ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

32 minutes ago
 Country needs civil servants well equipped with kn ..

Country needs civil servants well equipped with knowledge/skills needed to addre ..

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab d ..

Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition a compass to Arab dates sector&#039;s development ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.