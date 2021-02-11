UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Proud Int'l Participation At AMAN Drills Grows Despite Pandemic - Navy Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Proud Int'l Participation at AMAN Drills Grows Despite Pandemic - Navy Official

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Pakistan is pleased that naval crews, delegations and observers from a greater number of countries arrived in Pakistan's port city of Karachi to take part in harbor and sea activities of the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the director general of public relations at the Pakistan Naval Headquarters, Rashid Nazir Choudhary, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are very proud that, even during the pandemic, when people tend to stay more close to their own homes, we still managed to convince the people to come to Pakistan. The participation grows in a steady projectory. Yesterday, we found out that the list of participating states expanded to include 46 countries as the Philippines joined the list," Choudhary said.

The drills are divided into the harbor and sea phases that aim to enhance coordination and mutual understanding between naval forces of participating countries. Harbor activities will include seminars, discussions, demonstrations and multilateral sessions. The naval exercises will include search and rescue operations, as well as tactical maneuvers on combating piracy and counterterrorism.

"As of today, we have 46 countries participating and over 90 observers are coming. Besides the ships there will be special operation forces, marines' team and aircraft," the official said.

The naval drills organized by Islamabad are held every two years since 2007.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Rashid Philippines From

Recent Stories

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

3 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

4 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

4 minutes ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

4 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.