Pakistan proud of its all weather friendship with Saudi Arabia: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Assad Qaiser Monday said Pakistan highly valued high its all weather friendship with Saudi Arabia as the two countries enjoyed historic relations.

Pakistan wanted to strengthen the bilateral ties through enhanced cooperation in social and economic sectors between two brotherly countries, he said while talking to the Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saad al-Malki, who called on him here, according to a press release.

Appreciating Saudi role in the social economic development of Pakistan, the speaker said Saudi Arabia had always provided support for the social development in Pakistan and the institutions run in social sector by Saudi assistance were playing an important role in the welfare of deprived segments of the society in Pakistan.

He also apprised the ambassador about the Alamabad welfare town to be established in Alamabad, Swabi district to be established with the cooperation of the Air Force of Pakistan and social organizations. He said the Alamabad welfare town would cater food, medical and education facilities besides residence to the orphan, destitute, widows, transgender and other needy people.

The speaker thanked the Saudi leadership and the people for their warm hospitality during his recent visit to the Saudi Arabia.

Recalling his meeting with Khadmain Harmain Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, he applauded the King's comments regarding Pakistan's security and development.

He expressed hope that the recent visit of parliamentary delegation would help further strengthen bilateral relations. He emphasized the need for regular contacts between the legislative bodies of the brotherly countries. The contacts between the parliamentarians could play a vital role in strengthening bilateral social and bilateral relations.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saad al-Malki said Saudi Arabia also considered Pakistan, a sincere friend and a brother and give immense importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan. He said the friendship between the two countries was getting stronger with each passing day.

He expressed confidence that the recent visit of the Pakistani parliamentary delegation had opened new avenues of co-operation with Saudi Arabia. He said that the trade committees of the Parliament of both the countries could play an important role in promoting bilateral trade.

He assured the Speaker National Assembly that Saudi Arabia would continue to cooperate in social sector in Pakistan. He appreciated the role of Pakistani immigrant residing in Saudi Arabia for development of his country.