Pakistan Proud To Become SCO Youth Council's Newest Member: FO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 10:40 PM

Pakistan proud to become SCO Youth Council's newest member: FO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui Thursday said Pakistan was proud to become the newest member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Youth Council.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar had represented the country at the forum's meeting as an observer last year.

"We look forward to actively participating in SCO Youth Council's activities and making effective contribution," the spokesperson remarked.

After obtaining the permanent membership, the youth would be able to represent Pakistan in the SCO Youth Council sessions and take part in its youth exchange and skill development programmes, she added.\932

