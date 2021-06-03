UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Proudly Leading 'green Finance' Innovations For A Secure Future: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 01:25 PM

Pakistan proudly leading 'green finance' innovations for a secure future: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said through "future green financing", Pakistan was proud to take a lead in conservation of ecological systems and ensure a secure and livable environment for its coming generations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said through "future green financing", Pakistan was proud to take a lead in conservation of ecological systems and ensure a secure and livable environment for its coming generations.

Addressing at an event on Green Financing Innovations organized by Ministry of Climate Change in connection with World Environment Day, the prime minister said it was high time for Pakistan to seriously value its natural resources to combat the negative impacts of climate change.

The prime minister on the occasion witnessed the issuance of a Joint Statement by the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany to engage in a dialogue on the modalities of Pakistan's first Nature Performance Bond.

The bond will be developed by a consortium of financial advisers, thereby creating an enabling environment for private sector finances and non-traditional development partners to play their role in sustainable development.

Also, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the government of Pakistan and China's Elion Group to pilot green ecological zones in Pakistan's Cholistan desert on 'Kabuqi model' of turning deserts into green areas.

/MORE

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World China Canada Germany Lead United Kingdom Cholistan Event Government

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

5 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 92 lives, infects 2,028 more peopl ..

5 minutes ago

UAE seeks to enhance trade ties with Iraq: Salem A ..

30 minutes ago

Letter With Request for Yaroshenko's Pardon Return ..

5 minutes ago

Germany's COVID-19-Related Economy Stimulus Packag ..

5 minutes ago

Fans extend wishes as Ahmed Shahzad blessed with b ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.