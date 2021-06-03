Pakistan proudly leading 'green finance' innovations for a secure future: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said through "future green financing", Pakistan was proud to take a lead in conservation of ecological systems and ensure a secure and livable environment for its coming generations

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said through "future green financing", Pakistan was proud to take a lead in conservation of ecological systems and ensure a secure and livable environment for its coming generations.

Addressing at an event on Green Financing Innovations organized by Ministry of Climate Change in connection with World Environment Day, the prime minister said it was high time for Pakistan to seriously value its natural resources to combat the negative impacts of climate change.

The prime minister on the occasion witnessed the issuance of a Joint Statement by the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany to engage in a dialogue on the modalities of Pakistan's first Nature Performance Bond.

The bond will be developed by a consortium of financial advisers, thereby creating an enabling environment for private sector finances and non-traditional development partners to play their role in sustainable development.

Also, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the government of Pakistan and China's Elion Group to pilot green ecological zones in Pakistan's Cholistan desert on 'Kabuqi model' of turning deserts into green areas.

/MORE