Pakistan Proved Clear Superiority Over India In Conventional Warfare: Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said on Friday that Pakistan’s clear superiority in conventional warfare had been proven by successfully shooting down five Indian aircraft and 77 drones.

In a statement issued here, the minister said Pakistan’s armed forces gave a befitting reply to the enemy’s aggression.

"The successful shooting down of five Indian warplanes and 77 Indian drones so far was a clear manifestation of Pakistan’s air capabilities and military superiority", he added.

By clearly outmanoeuvring India, Pakistan has gained superiority over India in conventional warfare, he maintained.

"Pakistan is a peaceful country, however, it is our legal, moral and state right to defend ourselves against any aggression.

Pakistan has exercised this right responsibly and will do so in future as well, " he remarked.

In recent days, he added, India has not only provoked on the military front but has also launched the worst propaganda campaign in the media at the internal level to mislead its people.

The minister said a false narrative is being systematically fabricated on the Indian media through fake news, old photos and fake videos, which was clear proof of the panic, failure and madness of the Indian government.

'Pakistan has fully exposed India's false propaganda, which has led to further defeat for India, he said.

Tarar said that the entire world had seen the failed attempt to hide India's failure through a false narrative and India has faced further embarrassment.

