Pakistan proves itself stronger, impregnable on Sept 6 1965; Chief Minister KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that September 6th, 1965 was a historical day in the record of Pakistan as on that day, our valiant armed forces made it clear to the world that we were totally capable of defending our liberty and sovereignty.

In his message on the occasion of Defense Day, the Chief Minister said our army men by rendering their lives on September 6, 1965, frustrated the nefarious designs of the enemy and made them run for their lives. With the befitting response of the Pakistan Army on Sept 6, 1965, he said Pakistan has become a stronger and impregnable state today.

Being alive nation, the Chief Minister said, we could go to any extent for the security of our motherland adding that for the cause of our defense and sovereignty, we were ready to offer any sacrifice.