Pakistan proves that it is peace loving country : Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan has given a message of peaceafter inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) President Arif Alvi has said that Pakistan has given a message of peaceafter inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor.He was speaking at the a luncheon hosted by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar hosted in honor of more than 2,000 Sikh yatrees came from across world including India.He said that that Sikh yatrees were welcomed every where in Pakistan not only on occasion of birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, but also on every occasion whenever the Sikh yatrees would visit here as Pakistan's doors are opened to them.He congratulated the Religious tourism and Heritage committee working under the leadership ofCh Mohammad Sarwar for making arrangement for Kartarpur opening ceremony and forarrangements made for 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak .He said that Pakistanwas advocating love and peace as wars were not the solution of issues and issues should beresolved through dialogues,Addressing the ceremony Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar congratulated the Sikh yatrees on 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and opening of Kartarpur Corridor project and said that all facilities including foolproof security and accommodation would be provided to the Sikh yatrees on birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, which would be remembered.

The Governor said that Pakistan always stood by minorities but on the other side, life has become difficult for the minorities in India as Indian Supreme court decision in Babari Masjid case was a result of RSS and Indian leaders' pressure on its judiciary.He said that India was committing genocide of innocent Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir as 99days have been passed since imposition of curfew in occupied valley, due which even basicfacilities were not available to Kashmiris, adding that the time has come to take notice of Indianatrocities and to get freedom for Kashmiris besides ensuring protection of minorities inIndia.

"We will promote liberalism in Pakistan and would eradicate extremism, the way weeliminated the terrorism from country".Dignitaries including first lady Samina Alvi, spouse of Governor Punjab Perveen Sarwar, Federal Ministers Fawad Chaudhary ,Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, Provincial Ministers Dr Akthar Malik, Ijaz Alam, Yasir Hamayun attended the luncheon.Sikh yatrees expressed joy over the arrangements regarding 550th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak and opening of Kartarpur Corridor , whereas they also performed Bhangra dance '.