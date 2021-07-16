Pakistan Provides Air Support to Taliban in Several Areas - Afghan Vice-President

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) Afghan First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday accused Pakistan of providing air support to the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in several areas of the country.

"Pak[istani] air force is now providing close air support to Taliban in certain areas," Saleh said on Twitter.

Pakistan, the official claimed, warned the Afghan government forces that it will repel any attempt to drive away militants from the Spin Boldak area in the southern province of Kandahar.

On Wednesday, the Taliban claimed that they had taken control of a strategic area of the Spin Boldak district on the border with Pakistan.

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as international troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop pullout was one of the points of agreement the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.