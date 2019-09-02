Pakistan provides consular access to India for Kulbhushan Jadhav: FO

Pursuant to the decision of International Court of Justice, Pakistan on Monday provided consular access to India for Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, serving Indian Naval officer and RAW operative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Pursuant to the decision of International Court of Justice, Pakistan on Monday provided consular access to India for Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav , serving Indian Naval officer and RAW operative.

"Mr Gaurav Ahluwalia, Charge d' Affairs of the Indian high Commission in Islamabad availed consular access which was provided in line with Vienna Convention on Consular Relations, ICJ verdict and the laws of Pakistan," Foreign Office said in a statement.

Consular access was provided at 1200 hours and lasted for two hours, in the presence of officials of the Government of Pakistan, the statement said, adding on Indian request, there was no restriction on the language of communication.

"In order to ensure transparency and in line with standard operating procedures, and as conveyed to the Indian side in advance, the access was recorded", it added.

"As a responsible member of the international community and in line with our international commitments, Pakistan has provided unimpeded, uninterrupted consular access to India to Commander Jadhav," the statement concluded.