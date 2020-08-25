Pakistan provides equal representation to minorities in all public strata: Speakers

Pakistan provided equal representation to minorities in all public strata of Parliament, judiciary and armed forces, speakers at a webinar titled "Hate speech and Inter-interfaith harmony during COVID-19" unanimously agreed on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan provided equal representation to minorities in all public strata of Parliament, judiciary and armed forces, speakers at a webinar titled "Hate speech and Inter-interfaith harmony during COVID-19" unanimously agreed on Tuesday.

According to the Press Release, webinar was attended virtually by faculty members and students of Bahawalpur Islamia University and madaris of Bahawalpur, besides community members of 5 selected Union Councils.

The participants represented diverse religions, sects, schools of thought and economic groups.

The main aim of holding webinar was to create social harmony, tolerance and mutual acceptance among the participants.

Project Director Arslan Ayaz and Senior Programme Manager SFA, Lt. Col. (R) Waseem Hashmi said that founder of the nation, Quaid-e- Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had regarded the minorities as essential component of freedom struggle and white strip in the Pakistani flag represented minorities.

He said that all minorities enjoy all freedom and human rights and there were no restrictions on their religious performances and social activities.

In Pakistan, all minorities were fully represented in national institutions like parliament, judiciary, armed forces and all government departments.

While speaking at the occasion, Lt Col (R) Waseem Hashmi said that we want such a Pakistan, where people representing various schools of thought and religions co-exist peacefully on the basis of equality and mutual respect.

"We all have to join hands to eradicate lack of tolerance and extremism from our society." he concluded.