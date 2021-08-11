UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Provides Full Protection To Minorities' Rights: Governor Imran Ismail

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Pakistan provides full protection to minorities' rights: Governor Imran Ismail

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Pakistan gave full protection to the rights of the minorities

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday said that Pakistan gave full protection to the rights of the minorities.

He said that the present government was making attempts to provide opportunities to the minorities, being its citizens, to play their part in every segment of the society.

He stated this on the occasion of National Minority Day, being observed in the country today, August 11.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the protection of minorities' rights had significance in islam.

He said, 'Pakistani constitution also guards this Islamic principle.'The Governor said that tolerance, mutual respect and protection without any discrimination is the principle of Islamic society.

He said that religious harmony was the need of the hour to promote democratic values and for the development and progress of the country.

