Pakistan Provides Ideal Conditions For The US Investors: Masood Khan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 02, 2022 | 12:42 PM

Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors: Masood Khan

The Pakistan Ambassador says Pakistan based tech startups alone have earned around 1.5 billion dollars in the past eighteen months out of which sixty percent has been funded by the US based Venture Capital Firms primarily in San Francisco.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2022) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Masood Khan has said Pakistan provides ideal conditions for the US investors and entrepreneurs to explore, invest and expand their businesses.

Talking to a delegation of Pakistani Young Entrepreneurs in Washington DC , he pointed out that Pakistan based tech startups alone have earned around 1.5 billion Dollars in the past eighteen months out of which sixty percent has been funded by the US based Venture Capital Firms primarily in San Francisco.

He emphasized the need for a continued engagement between Pakistan and the US to further promote trade and investment relations as well as to enhance cooperation in the health, agriculture and tech sectors.

Masood Khan said concerted efforts are being made to create strong linkages at all levels including government to government, business to business and most importantly people to people contacts.

