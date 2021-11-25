Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday underscored the significance of Pakistan in providing a vital link between South Asia and Central and West Asia and onwards to Europe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday underscored the significance of Pakistan in providing a vital link between South Asia and Central and West Asia and onwards to Europe.

Representing Pakistan at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM13) being hosted virtually by Cambodia from 25-26 November 2021, the foreign minister highlighted several projects undertaken by Pakistan in cooperating with countries of the region, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He urged ASEM members to strengthen connections between Asia and Europe in education, science and technology, trade, business, security, culture, infrastructure, and people-to-people contacts.

The Asia-Europe Meeting is an informal dialogue forum between Asia and Europe, which addresses political, economic and social issues confronting the two regions and aims at strengthening their relationship in a spirit of mutual respect and equal partnership.

Leaders from around the world are discussing the important issues of climate change, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, disaster risk reduction and management, connectivity, and the future of ASEM.

The participants appreciated the ongoing efforts to tackle climate change and disaster management, and emphasized the need to focus attention on enhancing connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Ideas were also expressed on how ASEM could tackle future challenges, while maintaining its unique informal nature. In their statements, the leaders also shared views on the current regional and international issues.

The foreign minister in his statement underlined that, terrorism and violent extremism are global phenomena.

The international community requires coherent, effective response and greater cooperation to address the root causes of conflicts, especially longstanding unresolved disputes such as the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that keep threatening international peace and security, he added.

He noted that Pakistan has always been ready to promote peace in the region on the basis of mutual respect and sovereign equality.

The foreign minister apprised the meeting of Pakistan's perspective on important regional and international issues.

He underlined Pakistan's commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he highlighted Pakistan's continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the twin challenges being faced by the Afghan people.

He hoped that the international community will expeditiously extend financial assistance to Afghanistan enabling the country to meet its dire needs.