UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Provides Vital Link Between Asia, Europe: FM Qureshi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 11:01 PM

Pakistan provides vital link between Asia, Europe: FM Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday underscored the significance of Pakistan in providing a vital link between South Asia and Central and West Asia and onwards to Europe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Thursday underscored the significance of Pakistan in providing a vital link between South Asia and Central and West Asia and onwards to Europe.

Representing Pakistan at the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM13) being hosted virtually by Cambodia from 25-26 November 2021, the foreign minister highlighted several projects undertaken by Pakistan in cooperating with countries of the region, including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He urged ASEM members to strengthen connections between Asia and Europe in education, science and technology, trade, business, security, culture, infrastructure, and people-to-people contacts.

The Asia-Europe Meeting is an informal dialogue forum between Asia and Europe, which addresses political, economic and social issues confronting the two regions and aims at strengthening their relationship in a spirit of mutual respect and equal partnership.

Leaders from around the world are discussing the important issues of climate change, 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, disaster risk reduction and management, connectivity, and the future of ASEM.

The participants appreciated the ongoing efforts to tackle climate change and disaster management, and emphasized the need to focus attention on enhancing connectivity between Asia and Europe.

Ideas were also expressed on how ASEM could tackle future challenges, while maintaining its unique informal nature. In their statements, the leaders also shared views on the current regional and international issues.

The foreign minister in his statement underlined that, terrorism and violent extremism are global phenomena.

The international community requires coherent, effective response and greater cooperation to address the root causes of conflicts, especially longstanding unresolved disputes such as the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that keep threatening international peace and security, he added.

He noted that Pakistan has always been ready to promote peace in the region on the basis of mutual respect and sovereign equality.

The foreign minister apprised the meeting of Pakistan's perspective on important regional and international issues.

He underlined Pakistan's commitment to peace, stability and progress in Afghanistan.

In this regard, he highlighted Pakistan's continuing efforts for facilitating humanitarian assistance and economic support to Afghanistan given the twin challenges being faced by the Afghan people.

He hoped that the international community will expeditiously extend financial assistance to Afghanistan enabling the country to meet its dire needs.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan World Technology Business Education Europe CPEC Jammu Progress Cambodia November From Asia

Recent Stories

Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

Secretary Energy, DS Health replaced

1 minute ago
 ICC reduces Malian jihadist's jail sentence

ICC reduces Malian jihadist's jail sentence

1 minute ago
 25,852 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalaba ..

25,852 coronavirus patients recovered in Faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Jhagra directs provision of health facilities to S ..

Jhagra directs provision of health facilities to Saleh Khana residents

1 minute ago
 Obese people more likely to develop severe Covid-1 ..

Obese people more likely to develop severe Covid-19 complications: Study

4 minutes ago
 SMBBMU VC constitutes fact-finding committee into ..

SMBBMU VC constitutes fact-finding committee into alleged suicide incident of st ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.