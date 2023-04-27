Pakistan providing immense incentives, facilities to foreign investors: Amin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque on Thursday said that Pakistan is providing immense incentives and facilities to foreign investors.

The minister expressed these views during a meeting with a high-level delegation of China's leading software company Easyway Innovation, led by Shi Yingjun, said a news release.

He welcomed the delegation and discussed matters related to software development, E-office and Data Management at the departmental level in Pakistan.

Amin Ul Haque, while congratulating the delegation on starting operations in Pakistan, assured all possible support from the Ministry of IT regarding Software & Innovation Technology.

He apprised the delegation that there are vast investment opportunities in the information technology sector in Pakistan.