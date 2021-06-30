Pakistan providing petrol at lowest rates in regional countries

Despite financial constraints and substantial increase in the international market, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government maintained the prices of petrol at the lowest level as compared to the regional countries and did not pass on its impacts on the common man

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Despite financial constraints and substantial increase in the international market, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government maintained the prices of petrol at the lowest level as compared to the regional countries and did not pass on its impacts on the common man.

"Pakistan is standing atop in providing the low-priced petrol for the welfare of its masses among the regional countries including Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bangladesh, China and India where per liter price of petrol varies from Rs115.9 to Rs214.1, while the commodity in Pakistan is available at Rs110.6," a document available with APP said on Wednesday.

As per a comparative statement, the price of per liter petrol in Pakistan is Rs110.6, Sri Lanka Rs146.1, Nepal Rs169.1, Bangladesh Rs165.8, India Rs214.1, China Rs181.6, Indonesia Rs115.9 and Bhutan Rs145.7.

Moreover, petrol rates in India are revised on a daily basis transmitting even a minute's variation in global oil prices to the public and dealers but petrol price in Pakistan is reviewed fortnightly with the government's utmost efforts to bear the burden of upward fluctuation in the international market by its own but sometimes a slight portion has to be passed on to the masses in extreme compelling situations.