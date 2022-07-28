UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Pulls Out Of 44th Chess Olympiad In Protest Against India's Politicization Of Sports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 28, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Pakistan pulls out of 44th Chess Olympiad in protest against India's politicization of sports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :In protest of India's "mischievous attempt" to mix politics with sports, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in India.

"Pakistan will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the highest level," the Foreign Office said in a statement on Thursday.

Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled to be held in Chennai, India, from July 28 to August 10. A Pakistani contingent was already training for this event. The Foreign Office said, "Regrettably, India has chosen to politicize this prestigious international sporting event by passing the torch relay of this event through the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," it said.

The torch relay passed through Srinagar on June 21. The FO said by passing the torch relay through IIOJK, in utter disregard of the globally acknowledged "disputed" status of the territory, India had committed a travesty that the international community cannot accept under any circumstances. "India must know that by such provocative and indefensible actions, it can neither seek nor claim international legitimacy for its unjustifiable, illegal and tyrannical occupation of IIOJK continuing for over 7 decades," it said.

The FO said, "Pakistan also strongly urges the international community to call upon India to end its gross and systematic violations of human rights in IIOJK, revoke its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, and free all political prisoners including the true Kashmiri leaders". Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized "disputed" territory between Pakistan and India.

The IIOJK has been under forcible and illegal occupation of India since 1947 and this dispute has remained on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council for more than seven decades. India is responsible for widespread atrocities and egregious human rights violations in IIOJK. Since India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, Indian occupation forces have extra-judicially killed more than 650 innocent Kashmiris.

More ominously, India has been seeking to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory in flagrant violation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the 4th Geneva Convention.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Protest Foreign Office Sports United Nations Jammu Srinagar Chennai Geneva June July August 2019 Event All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron ..

Benin frees 30 opposition supporters during Macron visit: source

10 hours ago
 Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rat ..

Fed attacks US inflation with another interest rate hike

10 hours ago
 India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

India make 225-3 in rain-hit third ODI

10 hours ago
 Tennis: Umag ATP results

Tennis: Umag ATP results

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.