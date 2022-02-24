UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Pursuing Agenda Of Promoting Economic, Regional Links: FM Qureshi

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan pursuing agenda of promoting economic, regional links: FM Qureshi

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said that Pakistan in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was pursuing the agenda of promoting economic priorities and regional links.

He said that Pakistan accorded special importance to bilateral relations with Russia, adding, bilateral ties between Pakistan and Russia have strengthened.

The Foreign Minister expressed these views during the meeting with his Russian counterpart Surgey Lavrov along with the delegation.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on various subjects including the bilateral relations, enhanced cooperation in the areas of mutual interest and important regional and international matters.

As Foreign Minister Lavrov welcomed his Pakistani counterpart to Moscow, the two sides reviewed the whole range of Pakistan-Russia bilateral relations and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

Foreign Minister Lavrov congratulated FM Qureshi and the Pakistani leadership over the successful holding of the extraordinary meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Council of Foreign Ministers (OIC-CFM).

He also expressed good wishes for the success of 48th meeting of the OICCFM expected to be held in Islamabad on March 22-23.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked his Russian counterpart for the warm welcome. Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood and senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Moscow Russia March

Recent Stories

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

44 minutes ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

58 minutes ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

1 hour ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 hour ago
 South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With It ..

South Korea Establishes Emergency Contacts With Its Companies in Russia - Report ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet Wi ..

Putin Works as Usual in Kremlin, Soon Will Meet With Prime Minister of Pakistan- ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>