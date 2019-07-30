Pakistan pursuing policy of friendly relations with all its neighbours including India: President Dr. Arif Alvi

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi Tuesday said that it had been Pakistan's policy, in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision, to pursue friendly relations with all its neighbours including India.

He said Pakistan wanted resolution of all outstanding issues with India, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through a peaceful dialogue.

The president was talking to High Commissioner-designate of Pakistan to India Moin-ul-Haque who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, a press release said.

The president said that in the spirit of constructive engagement, Pakistan would continue its efforts to bring peace and prosperity in the region.

He highlighted that Pakistan took a remarkable step in this regard by deciding to open the Kartarpur Corridor, which would link Darbar sahib Kartarpur in Pakistan with Dera Baba Nanak in India, providing an access to Sikhs to their most reverential place of worship.

This could be a transformative step for South Asia, which could take the region from conflict to cooperation, animosity to peace and enmity to friendship, he added.

The president wished the high commissioner-designate, a successful stay in India and hoped that he would be able to perform his duties with utmost dedication and play an important role in implementing the policy of Government of Pakistan for peaceful co-existence and regional stability to benefit the people of the region.