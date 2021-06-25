UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Put On FATF Grey List In PML-N's Tenure: Farrukh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 10:18 PM

Pakistan put on FATF grey list in PML-N's tenure: Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan was placed on grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan was placed on grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

In a tweet, he said it was the Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf's government which prevented the country from being blacklisted by the anti-money laundering watchdog.

He also chided Maryam Safdar for covert differences with her uncle Shehbaz Sharif who had taken lead in reconciliatory politics while she was just mulling over it.

It was ironic that even Maryam's uncle (Shehbaz) did not listen to her, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Lead Financial Action Task Force Muslim From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Ambassador Says US Officials Were Instruct ..

3 minutes ago

US Not Going to Return Seized Diplomatic Property ..

3 minutes ago

ICAO Council President Schedules Meeting on Ryanai ..

3 minutes ago

Poland's governing right loses majority in parliam ..

3 minutes ago

Daraz works towards safer online deliveries levera ..

22 minutes ago

Russian Diplomats in US Still Have Visa Issues - A ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.