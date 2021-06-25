Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan was placed on grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Friday said Pakistan was placed on grey list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) during the tenure of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

In a tweet, he said it was the Pakistan Tahreek-e Insaf's government which prevented the country from being blacklisted by the anti-money laundering watchdog.

He also chided Maryam Safdar for covert differences with her uncle Shehbaz Sharif who had taken lead in reconciliatory politics while she was just mulling over it.

It was ironic that even Maryam's uncle (Shehbaz) did not listen to her, he added.