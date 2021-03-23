Pakistan put on path as envisioned by founding fathers: Shibli Faraz

Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has been put on the path of an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam and his companions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Senator Shibli Faraz said on Thursday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country has been put on the path of an Islamic welfare state as envisioned by the Quaid-e-Azam and his companions.

He was addressing a photographic and painting exhibition arranged by Directorate of Electronic Media and Publication in connection with the Pakistan Day here.

Shibli Faraz expressed the confidence that the nation under the honest, dedicated and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will touch the zenith of success and prosperity.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that a society would have to be created where there was the rule of law and all the people irrespective of their status had equal economic opportunities.

Shibli Faraz regretted that certain elements were using tactics to protect their corruption. He said they were pressurizing the institutions and making a mockery of the law. He however said that these influential and elite will be made subservient to the law, adding this country was not made for one family but for the people where they had access to justice and enjoy equal opportunities.

Senator Shibli Faraz paid tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the armed forces, police and other law enforcement agencies for the defense of the country and for ensuring peace. He said that unprecedented sacrifices were given by the Muslims of the subcontinent. He said that the powerful and the elite would be brought under the rule of law and steps were being taken to end economic inequality. He said during the PTI rule, in the span of two and a half years, the country has moved in the right direction.

He urged the people to adopt precautionary measures in the wake of a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

Later talking to the media persons, Senator Shibli Faraz confirmed that Broadsheet Commission's inquiry report has been presented to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the inquiry report will be reviewed and then accordingly the legal course will be adopted.

He said details of the inquiry report will also be shared with the media.

About the Pakistan Democratic Movement he said that the only objective of its creation was to defend personal interests and the people have rejected its narrative.

He said that the PML-N was formed to protect Sharif family's business interests and Maulana Fazlur Rehman was in the business of rent a crowd.

Shibli Faraz said that in the past the country's institutions were intentionally weakened to cover up corruption of the ruling elite.

He said that Nawaz Sharif had escaped the law of the land and it had been the practice of Sharif family that they fled the country whenever they faced difficult times.

He said it was regrettable that they were asked questions by the national institutions but instead of satisfying them, they were mobilizing crowds to pressurize them (institutions).

The Directorate of Electronic Media and Publications, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has organized a two-day exhibition in collaboration with Nazria e Pakistan Council in the hall of Fatima Jinnah Park. The exhibition was inaugurated by Senator Shibli Faraz.

�The exhibition showcased photographs of� the historical significance in the establishment of Pakistan in order to highlight the struggle and role of the Muslim leaders and people in the creation of Pakistan and today's new generation should understand its need and the difficulties faced by the founding fathers of the country.� �The exhibition also featured a national song and a documentary specially prepared by the DEMP, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, through which the struggle for the establishment of Pakistan as well as love for the homeland� and� aspirations and public sentiments for its protection and prosperity were highlighted.� The documentary also pointed out the steps taken by the present government to realize the dream of making Pakistan a great Islamic welfare state.