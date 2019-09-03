Pakistan put on path to gain economic stability: Hammad Azhar

Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that the country had been put on the path to gain economic stability

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that the country had been put on the path to gain economic stability.

Talking to media persons here outside the Parliament House, Hammad said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf after taking over the government first analyzed the gravity of economic issues being faced by the country. In the second phase, it took some strict strict measures to resolve the economic problems and now in the third phase, was trying to further strengthen the economy as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Responding to the query on the Kashmir issue, the minister said Pakistan had exposed India's extremist mindset before the world.

Now the Kashmir issue was under discussion at the United Nations and a headline story of every international publication, he added.

Hammad said the world leaders were condemning India statements for its human rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

The freedom struggle of Kashmiris had gained a new momentum and Pakistan had played an important role in it, he added.

As regards Pakistan's foreign policy, the minister said since the PTI government into power, relations with different countries had improved.