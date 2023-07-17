Open Menu

Pakistan Put On Road To Progress Again: Ahsan Iqbal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 07:00 PM

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Prof. Ahsan Iqbal has said, "Today we have put Pakistan back in its place", as Pak Rupee is gaining strength, stock exchange is improving and country's economy is stabilising.

Addressing the opening ceremony of Nisar Fatima Auditorium, Jamia Masjid and Innovation Centre at the UET Narowal Campus on Monday, he said that on July 14, China made investment of $3.5 billion in Chashma nuclear power plant, and billions of Dollars more investment would come to the country in the coming weeks.

He hoped that people would make a right decision in the next general election, and then Pakistan would be put on the road to development again.

Ahsan Iqbal said the UET Narowal was making a place for itself among the best universities of the world. Students would play a proactive role in the country's development after getting education from this university. He said that in the year 2009, he dreamed of setting up an engineering university campus, which had been fulfilled today.

He said the government wanted the youth to excel in all spheres of education and that was why it was giving the brilliant students laptops. He said the UET Campus Narowal Innovation Centre had Rs1 billion, which would be spent on research and higher education of students.

