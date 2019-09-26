Pakistan puts India in blind alley bringing Kashmiris plight in limelight of world: Hammad Azhar

Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar Thursday said Pakistan has put India in a blind alley bringing the plight of Kashmiris in the limelight of the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Minister for Economic Affairs Division Hammad Azhar Thursday said Pakistan has put India in a blind alley bringing the plight of Kashmiris in the limelight of the world

He said this during his key note address on one day national conference on 'Nuclearization of Indian Ocean: Implications for South Asian Strategic Stability and Environmental Safety' organized by South Asian Strategic Stability Institute (SASSI) University here.

The minister said Kashmir had become a core issue between the two nuclear rivals which was on the back burner for decades in the United Nations.

"Indian ocean's Nuclearization should be a concern for global community other than the literal neighbouring countries. Pakistan has no intention to compete with anyone in the race of developing nuclear capability," he added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state sponsored terrorism and revocation of article 370 and 35-A in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir unveiled the brutal and ugly face of India before the world.

Moreover, Pakistan's proactive diplomacy and strategy to highlight the Kashmir issue at global fora had left India frustrated, Hammad said, adding the repealing of the articles was the murder of the sentiments of the Kashmiri people.

He said it should be remembered that in the past three decades nearly 100,000 Kashmiris have been martyred in the occupied valley out of which 7,000 were killed in Indian occupied forces detention.

"Around 23,000 women had been widowed, 108,000 children orphaned along with 11,125 women molested, gang raped and sexually tortured by the Indian forces. Thousands of unmarked graves with numerous of encounters of pellet guns blinding youth including girls partially and completely," he added.

India, he said had turned the occupied valley into one of the most heavily militarized area and a detention centre.

"Pakistan firmly sticks to the goal of peaceful resolution of Kashmir Issue through plebiscite as per the United Nations Resolutions and Kashmiri people's aspirations," he added.

India wanted to bandwagon the international community's sentiments with the indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris being dubbed as terrorism, the minister warned, adding Pakistan would do what it could in the support of Kashmiris.

He said India historically claimed Indian Ocean as Indian lake, hence dreaming to dominate on the waters which belonged to other states as well.

"The Indian Ocean is not India's ocean rather a historical heritage of literal and independent states.

It is the collective responsibility of global community to save Indian Ocean from Nuclearization," he added.

SASSI Director General and Chairperson Maria Sultan in her welcome address said Indian Ocean was the world's third largest ocean with the massive trade connectivity of global economies and countries.

This century was supposed to belong to Asia with its connectivity being expanded to Africa and middle East without any conflict whereas the recent Indian attempts to repeal article 370 and 35 A of her constitution emerged a new scenario.

The conference aimed at discussing the consequences of any nuclear conflict in the Indian Ocean whereas if any war broke out between India and Pakistan then it would not be a limited one rather would engulf everyone around.

Addressing the special session during the conference on military implications of the Kashmir Crisis and Nuclearization of the Indian Ocean, she said Kashmiri people were caged under curfew for the past 52 days and any attempt on Kashmir would not go unheard. Maria mentioned that India would have the control to start the war but response and escalation would remain with Islamabad.

Ministry for Foreign Affairs Additional Secretary Zahoor Ahmed said the aforementioned scenario was of utmost importance as it was India's 50-year old ambition of developing nuclear capability in the Ocean.

He said Indian maritime policy was aggressive as the nuclearization of the Indian Ocean was detrimental for climatic security.

He noted that India was following irresponsible policy of heavy handedness which was a threat to regional and global stability.

Former Law Minister Barrister Zafarullah Khan shed light on Kashmir: A Case for Humanitarian Intervention and expressed that there was nothing to be expected from the Indian Supreme Court as it had turned its face from Hindu extremists' influence in the prevailing scenario.

Air Marshal (R) Shahid Akhtar presented his keynote address in the discussion session.

He said Pakistan observed restrain from escalating the situation during its response to Indian Air Force's strike on February 27.

"Kashmiris are not Palestinians where if the curfew is lifted in the occupied valley then Kashmiris would let the genocide continue," he questioned.

The negligent attitude of Indian civil and military leadership was deplorable as wars were like forest fires spreading swiftly and difficult to continue, he added.