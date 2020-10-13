Pakistan puts pre-conditions for talks with India

(@fidahassanain)

Special Advisor to PM on National Security Moeed W. Yusuf says India is willing to talks as it has sent a message to Pakistan, claims he has phone record as the main suspect of Army Public School was in contact with RAW.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 13th, 2020) Moeed W. Yusuf, Advisor to PM on National Security and Strategic Policy Planning to PM , put pre-conditions for talks with India.

Moeed W.Yusuf said India sent a message for talks, saying that Pakistan wanted peace and appreciated this gesture but the talks would only be possible if India accepted these demands.

He said the normal life of Kashmiries should be brought back as it was before lockdown, India must reverse its army and policies in Occupied Kashmir besides rolling back the new domicile law.

He expressed these views in a 75-minute lengthy interview to The Wire on Tuesday.

Moeem W.Yusuf said India was involved in committing and sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan.

He claimed he had record of all phone calls and the person who attacked Army Public school (APS) was in contact with Indian spy-agency RAW.

“The main terrorist who carried out attack on APS was in contact with RAW, the Indian agency,” said PM National Security Advisor Moeed W.

Yusuf. He said that Hindutva policies of the Indian government were a big hurdle in the efforts for peace in the region.

India, he said, was sponsoring terrorism inside Pakistan and it carried out attacks in different parts of the country including PC Gawadar, Chinese Consulate, APS attack and many others.

He said that TTP and many other elements of terrorism were united by the Raw officials in Afghanistan.

He also revealed that India sent a message expressing a desire for talks.

“We [Pakistan] have got a message for a desire for conversation, said Moeed Yusuf, but refused to divulge further details. However, he insisted that Kashmiris must be a third party at these talks – a non-starter for the Indian side. He also made it clear that Pakistan is willing to discuss terror,” The Wire reported.

“we must sit down like adults. There are two issues, Kashmir and terror, and he wants to talk about both. Pakistan stands for peace and wants to move forward,” it further reported.