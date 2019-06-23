UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Qatar Agree On More Cooperation In Trade, Energy, Defense, Tourism

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd June 2019 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan, Qatar agree on more cooperation in trade, energy, defense, tourism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Qatar Saturday agreed to take steps to enhance the bilateral cooperation in diverse areas including trade, energy, oil and gas exploration, besides tourism and defense.

The bilateral ties were discussed during the delegation level talks and one-on-one meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani who arrived here on a two-day visit, said a Foreign Office statement.

Along with a high level delegation comprising key ministers and senior officials, the Amir of Qatar is visiting here at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both the sides agreed to expand collaboration in the fields of agriculture and food, enhance cooperation in the energy sector including LNG and LPG fields and exploration and production of oil and gas.

The agreement was also reached to promote Qatar's investments in energy, tourism and hospitality industries and increase the number of Pakistani workers employed in Qatar.

The two leadership agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of aviation, maritime affairs, higher education, and defence and defence production.

According to Foreign Office, the talks were marked by exceptional warmth and cordiality.

"All aspects of bilateral relations came under review. The two leaders reaffirmed the closeness of Pakistan-Qatar fraternal ties and reiterated the resolve to forge a robust political and economic partnership," it added.

  It was decided that the respective ministers from both the sides would hold further follow-up talks on the areas to give concrete shape to the proposals agreed between the leaders.  Besides bilateral matters, the two sides also exchanged views on the regional situation and efforts to facilitate the Afghan peace process.  Later, both the countries also signed three memorandums of understanding on the establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment; for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events; and for exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering, associated predicate offences and terrorism financing.

On his arrival, the Amir of Qatar was received by the prime minister at Nur Khan Airbase, where he was given a 21-gun salute.

This was followed by a formal welcoming ceremony at the Prime Minister House, where the visiting dignitary was given a tri-services guard of honour. He also witnessed fly past of JF-17 Thunder.

The visiting dignitary also planted a tree at the Prime Minister House.

The prime minister hosted a banquet dinner in honour of the Amir and his entourage.

In a special gesture, the Amir presented the Qatar National football team's jersey to the prime minister and received a cricket bat signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Sunday, the Amir of Qatar would have a meeting with President Dr Arif Alvi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Imran Khan Afghanistan LPG Prime Minister Foreign Office Exchange Business Education Agriculture Oil Visit Qatar Money Gas Sunday All From Agreement Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Trump Announces Additional Sanctions on Iran

33 minutes ago

New Round of US-Taliban Talks in Doha Begins June ..

48 minutes ago

Afghan bigwigs evolve consensus to give peace a ch ..

56 minutes ago

Qatar's direct investment in Pakistan to help expe ..

56 minutes ago

Five suspects arrested, charas recovered in Karach ..

56 minutes ago

Two alleged street criminals arrested in Karachi

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.