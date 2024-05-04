Pakistan, Qatar Agree To Further Expand Trade, Investment Ties
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 10:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday held a meeting with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, on the margins of 15th OIC Islamic Summit in Banjul, The Gambia.
The two sides discussed multi-faceted bilateral cooperation especially in the energy domain, a Foreign Office press release said.
They agreed to further expand trade and investment ties, and explore increased employment opportunities for Pakistanis in Qatar.
They also exchanged views on a range of recent regional and global developments, especially in the Middle East.
The two leaders also expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and underlined the urgency of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.
