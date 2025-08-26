Open Menu

Pakistan, Qatar Discuss Energy Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik on Tuesday met Minister of State for Energy Affairs of Qatar, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, in Doha.

According to a news release, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector.

