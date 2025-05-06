Open Menu

Pakistan, Qatar Discuss Regional Peace & Bilateral Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Pakistan, Qatar discuss regional peace & bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani during his visit to Doha on Tuesday where the two leaders held important discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional security concerns.

During the meeting, both sides expressed commitment to enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Qatar in various fields, including diplomacy, trade, and security. The leaders agreed that stronger ties between the two countries would benefit regional stability and development.

A major part of the discussion focused on the recent tensions between Pakistan and India. Minister Mohsin Naqvi shared Pakistan’s firm and principled stance on the situation, particularly in light of the recent Pahalgam incident in India. He rejected India’s accusations against Pakistan and warned that such baseless claims pose serious threats to regional peace.

“India’s unfounded allegations and aggressive actions could destabilize the entire region,” said Naqvi. “Pakistan has offered an impartial investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which reflects our commitment to truth and peace.

He further added that the international community should be aware of who the real masterminds and beneficiaries of the incident are. He also expressed concern over India’s attempts to use the incident to undermine the Indus Waters Treaty, which he described as Pakistan’s “lifeline.”

Naqvi reiterated Pakistan’s desire for lasting peace in the region but made it clear that the country will not remain silent in the face of aggression.

Qatar’s Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani emphasized the importance of diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions. “We support a policy of de-escalation in the region,” he stated, expressing hope that diplomatic initiatives would help bring peace.

The Qatari Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and praised his efforts to steer Pakistan’s economy in the right direction.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Qatar, Muhammad Aamir, and senior officials from both countries were present at the meeting.

This high-level engagement reflects the growing partnership between Pakistan and Qatar and their shared vision for peace and stability in the region.

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over ..

Bushra Ansari slams Indian Actor Javed Akhtar over anti-Pakistan remarks

4 minutes ago
 Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans ..

Facebook admits to excessive spam in feeds, plans crackdown on irrelevant posts

12 minutes ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs6,100 per tola in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid risi ..

India is a terrorist state, says Bilawal amid rising tensions over Pahalgam inci ..

29 minutes ago
 TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, recei ..

TEKNOFEST 2025: Pakistani girls stand first, receive award from President Erdoğ ..

34 minutes ago
 Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home ..

Popular Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt returns home after 45 days

42 minutes ago
Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedl ..

Couple, accomplice arrested in Lahore for allegedly selling five-month old baby

46 minutes ago
 International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

3 hours ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

7 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan