UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, Qatar Friendship, A Model In Diplomatic Relationship: Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 05:38 PM

Pakistan, Qatar friendship, a model in diplomatic relationship: Afridi

Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Qatar, Pakistan friendship was a model in diplomatic relationship and both the countries would keep working to help the refugees and stateless people affected by wars and conflicts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister of State for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Shehryar Khan Afridi Thursday said that Qatar, Pakistan friendship was a model in diplomatic relationship and both the countries would keep working to help the refugees and stateless people affected by wars and conflicts.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the Ambassador of Qatar, Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said a press release here.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them, as well as other issues of common interest.

Shehryar Afridi said that the way Qatar government had been helping the Syrian refugees in Turkey was remarkable.

"Pakistan has been catering to the needs of around 3.5 million Afghan refugees for past 40 years and we know what it takes to help the refugees. We have a long border with Afghanistan and we have a number of Afghan Labour and students too," the minister said.

He said that other than refugees, there were 12 million stateless people who need the support and assistance from the prosperous world.

" When we talk of humanity, we need to help those who are needy.

There are around 45,000 Kashmiri stateless people who were forced out of their homes and their state. They need our support," the minister said.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the Emir of Qatar was very close to heart of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he held Qatari leadership in high esteem.

"The Qatari assistance to Lebanese government has been a huge step to help the Muslim Ummah".

He said the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar will grow stronger and stronger by each day passing.

Ambassador Soud said that Qatar was second home for Pakistanis and Qatari government had doubled the number of Pakistani workers who were contributing to its development.

"We are willing to expand our investments in Pakistan. Pakistanis are brave people and Pakistan Army is training Qatari armed forces and also the police trainers are doing remarkable job," he added.

"We want to allocate funds to support the victims of COVID-19 disease and we can go to hospitals and help the needy," he said.

The ambassador said Qatar was also importing goods and food from Pakistan and it was increasing its reliance on Pakistan in future.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister World Army Police Syria Turkey Job Qatar Border Afridi Muslim From Government Refugee Million Labour

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education to launch sports media progr ..

11 minutes ago

PM inaugurates Bus Rapid Transit Project in Peshaw ..

14 minutes ago

Julphar announces 90% increase in sales in Q2 2020

26 minutes ago

Pakistan will make strong comeback in remaining Te ..

42 minutes ago

Deyaar releases H1 2020 financial results

56 minutes ago

Hadiqa Kiana says Nazia Hassan will forever be in ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.