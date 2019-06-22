UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Qatar Ink MoUs To Further Cement Cooperation In Trade, Investment

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 11:57 PM

Pakistan, Qatar ink MoUs to further cement cooperation in trade, investment

Pakistan and Qatar on Saturday signed three different memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to further enhance the mutual cooperation in areas of trade, business, tourism and investment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan and Qatar on Saturday signed three different memorandums of understanding (MOUs) to further enhance the mutual cooperation in areas of trade, business, tourism and investment.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani witnessed the signing ceremony held here at the Prime Minister House.

The memorandum of understanding on the establishment of Pakistan and Qatar Joint Working Group (JWG) on trade and investment was signed by Finance Minister of State of Qatar Ali Shareef Al Emadi and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood.

Secretary General of Qatar National Tourism Council Akbar Al Baker and Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fehmida Mirza signed the MoU for cooperation in the field of tourism and business events between Qatar and Pakistan.

Another MoU on the establishment of cooperation in the field of exchange of financial intelligence related to money laundering associated predicate offences and terrorism financing between the Financial Information Unit of State of Qatar and the Financial Monitoring Unit of the Government of Pakistan was signed by Sheikh Ahmed bin Eid Al Thani, Head of Qatar Financial Information Unit and Muneer Ahmad Acting Director General Financial Monitoring Unit.

