Pakistan-Qatar JMC decides to explore new areas of cooperation

(@imziishan)

Pakistan and Qatar held a two-day session of Joint Ministerial Commission in Doha, Qatar and decided to explore new areas of cooperation aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Qatar held a two-day session of Joint Ministerial Commission in Doha, Qatar and decided to explore new areas of cooperation aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations.

It was fifth session of the JMC that held from November 4 to 5 and co-chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Qatar's Minister for Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, a Petroleum Division press release said here Wednesday.

The co-chair also held a bilateral meeting on sidelines of the JMC.

The JMC undertook a comprehensive review of all the facets of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar, besides holding a detailed discussion to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment and industry, transport, energy, manpower export, education, science and technology, finance, tourism and infrastructure development.

The meeting also urged private sectors from both the countries to devise a more effective mechanism for promotion of bilateral trade.

The two sides emphasized on the importance of activating the Qatari- Pakistani Joint business Council.

It was agreed to finalize holding the meeting of Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2019.

The JMC also encouraged establishing trade fairs and exhibitions in both countries with the aim of introducing manufactured goods and products of both the countries. The two sides expressed interest in developing investment cooperation. The Qatari side welcomed the identification of investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan.

Besides, discussions were held on enhancing employment opportunities for highly skilled and professional manpower from Pakistan in Qatar. The two sides also discussed cooperation in aviation, culture and tourism.