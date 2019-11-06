UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan-Qatar JMC Decides To Explore New Areas Of Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 04:39 PM

Pakistan-Qatar JMC decides to explore new areas of cooperation

Pakistan and Qatar held a two-day session of Joint Ministerial Commission in Doha, Qatar and decided to explore new areas of cooperation aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan and Qatar held a two-day session of Joint Ministerial Commission in Doha, Qatar and decided to explore new areas of cooperation aimed at further strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations.

It was fifth session of the JMC that held from November 4 to 5 and co-chaired by Federal Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and Qatar's Minister for Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari, a Petroleum Division press release said here Wednesday.

The co-chair also held a bilateral meeting on sidelines of the JMC.

The JMC undertook a comprehensive review of all the facets of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar, besides holding a detailed discussion to strengthen and expand bilateral cooperation, particularly in the fields of trade, investment and industry, transport, energy, manpower export, education, science and technology, finance, tourism and infrastructure development.

The meeting also urged private sectors from both the countries to devise a more effective mechanism for promotion of bilateral trade.

The two sides emphasized on the importance of activating the Qatari- Pakistani Joint business Council.

It was agreed to finalize holding the meeting of Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment based on the Memorandum of Understanding signed in June 2019.

The JMC also encouraged establishing trade fairs and exhibitions in both countries with the aim of introducing manufactured goods and products of both the countries. The two sides expressed interest in developing investment cooperation. The Qatari side welcomed the identification of investment opportunities in various sectors in Pakistan.

Besides, discussions were held on enhancing employment opportunities for highly skilled and professional manpower from Pakistan in Qatar. The two sides also discussed cooperation in aviation, culture and tourism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Education Qatar Doha June November 2019 Commerce All From Industry Employment

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif to fly abroad

8 minutes ago

Global Franchise Market in Dubai concludes today

11 minutes ago

UAE supplies medicines to Hodeidah’s medical cen ..

11 minutes ago

Global Business Forum Africa 2019 to feature 40 sp ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai set for successful new cruise season

41 minutes ago

Khalifa Fund highlights entrepreneurship in UAE at ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.